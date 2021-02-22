Kathryn Gallagher, Nikki M. James, Larry Owens, More Theatre Stars Tapped for Modern Love Season 2

Film & TV News   Kathryn Gallagher, Nikki M. James, Larry Owens, More Theatre Stars Tapped for Modern Love Season 2
By Ryan McPhee
Feb 22, 2021
 
The Amazon series also adds Kit Harington, Anna Paquin, Minnie Driver, and West Side Story star Isaac Powell, among others.
Kathryn Gallagher, Nikki M. James, and Larry Owens
Amazon has unveiled new cast members for the second season of its anthology series Modern Love, based on the popular New York Times column. The sophomore lineup includes several stage regulars.

Among those added to the cast are Tony winner Nikki M. James, current Jagged Little Pill Tony nominee Kathryn Gallagher, A Strange Loop star Larry Owens, West Side Story’s Isaac Powell, [title of show] alum Susan Blackwell, Tony nominee Maria Dizzia, and Broadway alum Ben Rappaport.

Rounding out the ensemble cast, Entertainment Weekly reports, are Kit Harington, Anna Paquin, Dominique Fishback, Minnie Driver, Garrett Hedlund, Jack Reynor, Miranda Richardson, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Grace Edwards, Telci Huynh, Aparna Nancherla, Zane Pais, Milan Ray, Marquis Rodriguez, James Scully, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson, Don Wycherley, and Jeena Yi.

Additionally, Tony nominee Andrew Rannells is slated to direct an episode, based on an essay he wrote for the column.

The season, which will film in New York and Ireland, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video later this year.

