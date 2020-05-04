Kathryn Hahn Joins Playbill's Stream Stealers to Talk About New HBO Limited Series I Know This Much Is True

The Emmy nominee (who made a memorable Broadway debut in Boeing-Boeing) can be seen opposite Mark Ruffalo on the series, premiering May 10.

Kathryn Hahn, who earned an Emmy nomination for Amazon's Transparent and opened on Broadway in Boeing-Boeing on May 4, 2008, will next be seen on the small screen in HBO's limited series I Know This Much Is True. Watch her talk about the show in the first episode of Playbill's new interview series Stream Stealers above! Co-starring opposite Mark Ruffalo, who pulls double duty as twin brothers Dominick and Thomas, Hahn returns to HBO to play Dominck's ex-wife after headlining last year's Mrs. Fletcher. Based on the Wally Lamb novel, the show premieres May 10, and also features Rosie O'Donnell, Imogen Poots, Melissa Leo, Archie Panjabi, and Juliette Lewis. Known for her work on film and television—including Bad Moms, Afternoon Delight, and Parks and Recreation—Hahn stopped by new interview series Stream Stealers May 4 to discuss I Know This Much Is True, her Broadway debut, and that viral video in which she and her family recreated Glengarry Glen Ross scenes with dolls.