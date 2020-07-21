Katie Holmes, Hugh Dancy, More Are Part of July 21 Edition of The 24-Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

A slew of Broadway favorites perform solo pieces in support of The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals.

Broadway stars and TV favorites Katie Holmes and Hugh Dancy, along with stage alums like Michael Potts, are set for the July 21 edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues.

Monologues air beginning at 6 PM ET on IGTV and YouTube, with new ones released every 15 minutes. All videos will be available to view through July 25.

The cast of this edition also includes Ashlie Atkinson, Sarayu Blue, Juliana Canfield, Joel Marsh Garland, Josh Hamilton, Amy Hargreaves, Princess Jacob, Christopher Oscar Peña, AnnaSophia Robb, John Clarence Stewart II, and Michael Patrick Thornton.

Writers for this week's monologues are Mario Correa, Alex Edelman, Jesse Eisenberg, Shara Feit, Amina Henry, Gethsemane Herron, Joy Kecken, Jon Kern, Lisa Lewis, Kenneth Lonergan, Grace McLeod, Carlos Murillo, Jonathan Payne, and Sharyn Rothstein.

The process began July 20 at 6 PM, when actors shared orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers went to work crafting original pieces. Actors received their monologues this morning and will continue to film their performances throughout the day. The 24-hour cycle is complete with the launch of the first video at 6 PM ET.

Proceeds from this round support The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, a rigorous professional experience for artists 25 and under in partnership with the New School for Drama. Over the course of a week, the 2020 Nationals company will engage in intensive workshops, panel discussions with industry game-changers, and finally, their own production of The 24 Hour Plays August 11, written, rehearsed, and performed online in 24 hours.

Recent edition of Viral Monologues have included “Fists Up/Underlying Conditions,” which raised money for Communities United For Police Reform. A May 12 collaboration on the intersection of COVID-19 and incarceration featured Rebecca Naomi Jones and André De Shields, while another challenged performers to present a musical monologue, with Daveed Diggs, John Gallagher, Jr., Sarah Steele, and more joining in.

Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette serve as producers for the series, with Mark Armstrong as artistic director.