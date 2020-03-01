Katori Hall’s The Hot Wing King Opens Off-Broadway

The world-premiere comedy, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, opens March 1 at the Signature Theatre.

Signature Theatre celebrates the official opening of The Hot Wing King, a new play by playwright and Tina bookwriter Katori Hall, March 1. Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, the Memphis-set comedy continues Hall's residency at the Off-Broadway theatre.

In The Hot Wing King, Cordell, played by Toussaint Jeanlouis, is marinating and firing up his pan in a bid to reclaim the crown at the annual Hot Wang Festival. Supported by his beau Dwayne, played by Korey Jackson, they risk losing more than just the first-place trophy when the arrival of a troubled family member becomes a recipe for disaster.

Rounding out the cast are Sheldon Best as Isom, Cecil Blutcher as Everett “EJ”, Eric B. Robinson Jr. as TJ, and Nicco Annan as Big Charles.

READ: Off-Broadway’s Signature Theatre Produces In a Way No Other NYC Theatre Does

The creative team for The Hot Wing King, which began previews February 11, is comprised of scenic designer Michael Carnahan, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Alan C. Edwards, and sound designer Luqman Brown and Robert Kaplowitz. The production stage manager is Laura Smith, and casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

The Hot Wing King is scheduled to run through March 22 in the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Theatre. There will be a Blackout night, dedicated to Black and African American audience members, March 20.

Hall is an Olivier-winning writer. Her other plays include Hurt Village, Our Lady of Kibeho, The Mountaintop, Purple is the Colour of Mourning, The Blood Quilt, and PUSSY VALLEY, which was recently adapted into a TV series with Hall attached as showrunner.

