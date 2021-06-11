Katori Hall's The Hot Wing King Wins 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

toggle menu
toggle search form
Awards   Katori Hall's The Hot Wing King Wins 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama
By Ryan McPhee
Jun 11, 2021
 
The play made its world premiere at Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre in February 2020.
The Hot Wing King_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast Monique Carboni

Playwright Katori Hall has been named this year's recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, for The Hot Wing King.

Recognizing work for the 2020 calendar year, this year's rules alllowed full-length dramatic works that had scheduled premieres postponed or canceled—as well as shows that premiered virtually or outside—to be considered eligible. (A moot point for The Hot Wing King, which opened at Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre Company March 1, 2020—though its run was ultimately cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.)

Katori Hall
Katori Hall Marc J. Franklin

Zora Howard's Stew (presented in early 2020 by Page 73) and Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley's Circle Jerk (which premiered virtually in October) were announced as finalists.

The Hot Wing King explores the concepts of Black masculinity and chosen families. Set in Memphis, the play follows Cordell as he prepares for the annual Hot Wang Festival with his partner Dwayne and friends. As Cordell enters culinary competition mode, however, the arrival of Dwayne's teenage nephew heralds the unpacking of family trauma and a lasting change to their dynamic.

Hall earned an Olivier Award in 2010 for her play The Mountaintop, which marked her Broadway debut the following year. She is currently Tony Award-nominated as the bookwriter of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Her play Pussy Valley was recently adapted for the screen as a drama series on Starz (with the modified title P-Valley). Additioanl works include Our Lady of Kibeho, Hurt Village, Hoodoo Love, and Remembrance.

READ: Katori Hall Signs Overall TV Deal With Lionsgate, Including Commission for Black Playwrights

This is the second year the award announcement, typically held in April, was delayed as theatres remain largely shuttered. The Pulitzer Prize for Drama went to A Strange Loop composer Michael R. Jackson in May last year.

Production Photos: The Hot Wing King at Signature Theatre

Production Photos: The Hot Wing King at Signature Theatre

13 PHOTOS
The Hot Wing King_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Toussaint Jeanlouis and Korey Jackson Monique Carboni
The Hot Wing King_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cecil Blutcher and Korey Jackson Monique Carboni
The Hot Wing King_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Korey Jackson and Toussaint Jeanlouis Monique Carboni
The Hot Wing King_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Nicco Annan, Korey Jackson, and Toussaint Jeanlouis Monique Carboni
The Hot Wing King_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast Monique Carboni
The Hot Wing King_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast Monique Carboni
The Hot Wing King_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cecil Blutcher and Nicco Annan Monique Carboni
The Hot Wing King_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cecil Blutcher and Toussaint Jeanlouis Monique Carboni
The Hot Wing King_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Toussaint Jeanlouis and Nicco Annan Monique Carboni
The Hot Wing King_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Sheldon Best Monique Carboni
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.