Katrina Lenk, Denée Benton, and More to Star in Live Reading of Matthew Lopez Play

The free live stream is part of MCC Theater's Live Labs: One Acts programming.

An all-star cast will perform Matthew Lopez' The Sentinels May 20 as part of MCC Theater's Live Labs: One Acts programming. Helmed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman, the cast of the live stream will feature four-time Oscar nominee and Tony winner Jane Alexander, Tony winner Katrina Lenk, Tony nominee Denée Benton, and Tony winner Priscilla Lopez.

The one act will be live streamed for free at 5:30 PM ET via MCC's YouTube channel.

In The Sentinels, three women meet every September to catch up on each other’s lives and to remember the husbands they lost on 9/11. Moving backwards in time and spanning a decade, Lopez’s play explores the burden of the past and how we move on from tragedy—or don’t.

Lopez is the playwright of The Inheritance, a two-part epic seen on Broadway this past season.

