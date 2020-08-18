Keala Settle Will Perform a Live Virtual Concert for Covenant House

By Dan Meyer
Aug 18, 2020
 
Proceeds will go to the organization's upcoming Sleep Out: Stage and Screen to support homeless youth.
Keala Settle Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony nominee Keala Settle will perform a live virtual concert August 24 to raise money for Covenant House during the organization's Sleep Out: Stage and Screen. The concert will take place on Stage It at 7 PM ET prior to the start of the digital act of solidarity with youth who are homeless.

Settle, who will take song requests from fans during the show, notes, "I miss performing. I miss the connection with all the fans worldwide...so, I'm doing my first ever online live solo concert." Following the performance, Settle, Audra McDonald, Rachel Brosnahan, and over a dozen more celebrities from Broadway, TV, and film, will sleep outside during a virtual fundraiser to support kids and teens without a home.

The Broadway alum and The Greatest Showman star was Tony-nominated for her performance in Hands on a Hardbody. Her other Broadway credits include Waitress, Les Misérables, and Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

The Sleep Out is traditionally held in NYC, but due to the coronavirus has been moved online this year.

