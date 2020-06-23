Kecia Lewis and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy Will Star in Live Stream Reading of C.A. Johnson's When

The reading, directed by Taylor Reynolds, will stream June 24 on MCC's YouTube.

MCC Theater's live reading of C.A. Johnson's When, part of its Live Lab: One Acts series, will take place June 24 at 5:30 PM on the company's YouTube.

Kecia Lewis and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy will star in the live stream under the direction of Taylor Reynolds; Lewis replaces the previously announced Portia. A talkback with the artists will follow.

The play, from the author of All the Natalie Portmans, centers on Maribel, who loves costume dramas, and her daughter Jessie, who loves her. Maribel really wants to fix her daughter's love life, and despite her mother's many diversions, Jessie wants her mother to face the real music: the world is changing, and they could both use a little fresh air.

The free reading will be available through June 27.