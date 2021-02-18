Keenan Scott II to Perform Excerpts of Thoughts of a Colored Man Ahead of Broadway Bow

By Dan Meyer
Feb 18, 2021
 
The virtual event is part of the production's new audience development initiative, "Black Inspiration."
Keenan Scott II
Keenan Scott II Brenna Merritt

Playwright Keenan Scott II will perform a selection of excerpts from his Broadway-bound Thoughts of a Colored Man as part of a new virtual audience development initiative, Black Inspiration. The digital event will also consist of a panel featuring the play’s lead producers Brian Moreland and Ron Simons in conversation with Scott.

Black Inspiration: An Artistic Continuum, A Dialogue will take place February 23 at 7 PM ET in celebration of Black History Month. Michael Dinwiddie, associate professor of Dramatic Writing at The Gallatin School of Individualized Study at New York University, will serve as the program moderator. While free to attend, registration is required here.

Thoughts of a Colored Man, which weaves spoken word, slam poetry, and rhythm into a mosaic of the inner lives of Black men, is told over the course of a single day in the heart of Brooklyn. Steve H. Broadnax III will diirect the Broadway production at a Shubert theatre to be announced.

Black Inspiration is a partnership between The Black Public Relations Society–New York and the Black Theatre Network, in association with SimonSays Entertainment. The group plans to continue hosting events that will connect artists and audiences through conversation.

