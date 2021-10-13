Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man Opens on Broadway October 13

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man Opens on Broadway October 13
By Ryan McPhee
Oct 13, 2021
Buy Tickets to Thoughts of a Colored Man
 
The production marks the Broadway debuts of Scott and director Steve H. Broadnax III.
Thoughts of a Colored Man_Broadway_Announcement_2021_HR
Keenan Scott II, Brian Moreland, and Steve H. Broadnax III Emilio Madrid-Kuser

Thoughts of a Colored Man, one of the first new plays to have announced an eventual Broadway premiere during the coronavirus shutdown, opens October 13 at the John Golden Theatre. The Keenan Scott II play began October 1 and was originally scheduled to open October 31 before pushing up its official premiere.

The production, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, features Pose breakout Dyllón Burnside, Tony nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Luke James (Showtime’s The Chi), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da’Vinchi (Showtime’s Black Mafia Family), Esau Pritchett (Fox's Prodigal Son), and Tristan “Mack” Wilds (HBO’s The Wire).

The play, previously seen at Syracuse Stage and Baltimore Center Stage, explores a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, as seven Black men discover the extraordinary together through a blend of spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor.

The creative team also includes composers Te’La and Brother Kamau, set designer Robert Brill, costume designers Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting designer Ryan O’Gara, projection designer Sven Ortel, and sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis.

Thoughts of a Colored Man is produced by Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, Sheryl Lee Ralph, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization.

A digital lottery offers $39 tickets to winners; click here for more information.

See Thoughts of a Colored Man Celebrate Its First Day of Rehearsal on Broadway

See Thoughts of a Colored Man Celebrate Its First Day of Rehearsal on Broadway

6 PHOTOS
Thoughts of a Colored Man_First Rehearsal Meet and Greet Photos_2021_HR
Kandi Burruss and Samira Wiley Tricia Baron
Thoughts of a Colored Man_First Rehearsal Meet and Greet Photos_2021_HR
Keenan Scott II, Dyllon Burnside, Garrett Turner, Brian Moreland, Samira Wiley, Forrest McClendon, Kandi Burruss, Bryan Terrell Clark, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, Steve Broadnax, Luke James, and Da’Vinchi Tricia Baron
Thoughts of a Colored Man_First Rehearsal Meet and Greet Photos_2021_HR
Diana DiMenna, Keenen Scott II, Dyllon Burnside, Debra Walton, Garrett Turner, Brian Moreland, Samira Wiley, Forrest McClendon, Da’Vinchi, Kandi Burruss, Bryan Terrell Clark, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, Steve Broadnax, Luke James, and Ron Simons Tricia Baron
Thoughts of a Colored Man_First Rehearsal Meet and Greet Photos_2021_HR
Dyllon Burnside, Forrest McClendon, Da’Vinchi, Bryan Terrell Clark, Steve Broadnax, Garrett Turner, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, and Luke James Tricia Baron
Thoughts of a Colored Man_First Rehearsal Meet and Greet Photos_2021_HR
Debra Walton and Steve Broadnax Tricia Baron
Thoughts of a Colored Man_First Rehearsal Meet and Greet Photos_2021_HR
Keenan Scott II, Ron Simons, Steve Broadnax, Bob Wankel, Kandi Burruss, Brian Moreland, and Diana DiMenna Tricia Baron
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.