Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man Opens on Broadway October 13

The production marks the Broadway debuts of Scott and director Steve H. Broadnax III.

Thoughts of a Colored Man, one of the first new plays to have announced an eventual Broadway premiere during the coronavirus shutdown, opens October 13 at the John Golden Theatre. The Keenan Scott II play began October 1 and was originally scheduled to open October 31 before pushing up its official premiere.

The production, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, features Pose breakout Dyllón Burnside, Tony nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Luke James (Showtime’s The Chi), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da’Vinchi (Showtime’s Black Mafia Family), Esau Pritchett (Fox's Prodigal Son), and Tristan “Mack” Wilds (HBO’s The Wire).

The play, previously seen at Syracuse Stage and Baltimore Center Stage, explores a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, as seven Black men discover the extraordinary together through a blend of spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor.

The creative team also includes composers Te’La and Brother Kamau, set designer Robert Brill, costume designers Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting designer Ryan O’Gara, projection designer Sven Ortel, and sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis.

Thoughts of a Colored Man is produced by Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, Sheryl Lee Ralph, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization.

A digital lottery offers $39 tickets to winners; click here for more information.

