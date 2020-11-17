Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man Will Play Broadway

Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, the production will open during the upcoming season at a Shubert theatre to be announced.

Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man, which made its world premiere at Syracuse Stage in 2019, will arrive on Broadway during the upcoming season at a Shubert theatre to be announced. Steve H. Broadnax III will direct.

The upcoming production will mark the Broadway debuts of both Scott and Broadnax. Scott’s new play The Migration LP is in development at New York Stage & Film with Broadnax most recently directing Katori Hall’s The Hot Wing King at Signature Theatre.

Thoughts of a Colored Man, which weaves spoken word, slam poetry, and rhythm into a mosaic of the inner lives of Black men, is told over the course of a single day in the heart of Brooklyn, as the “hopes, sorrows, fears, and joys of seven men reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community.”

Producer Brian Moreland said in a statement, “Keenan’s play has been one of my favorite journeys. From our very first reading in 2017, his voice was raw, pure, and honest for our world today. Steve’s direction brings unbridled tenderness to the experience of the contemporary Black male with a full range of humanity. More than ever, it is vital for Broadway and theatres across America to make room for the next generation of theatre makers: to celebrate their communities, to feel their heartache, and to hear the stories they are ready to tell. The entire producing team is humbled to play a small role in bringing Keenan Scott II and Steve H. Broadnax III to Broadway.”

In 2017, stage and screen star Taye Diggs, most recently on Broadway in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, made his directorial debut with industry readings of Thoughts of a Colored Man.

The Broadway production will also have music by Te’La and Brother Kamau, set design by Tony nominee Robert Brill, co-costume design by Tony nominee Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting design by Ryan O’Gara, projection design by Tony nominee Sven Ortel, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Calleri, Jensen, and David serve as casting directors for the production.

Casting, performance dates, and ticket information will be announced at a later time. Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, and Sheryl Lee Ralph produce.

