Keith David, Zonya Love, Anastacia McCleskey, More Star in Reading of Mfoniso Udofia's On Love February 11

The virtual reading is part of MCC Theater's LiveLab series.

MCC Theater’s LiveLab series continues February 11 at 6:30 PM ET with a reading of Mfoniso Udofia's On Love, followed by a 15-minute talkback.

Directed by Awoye Timpo (In Old Age, Good Grief), On Love will stream on MCC’s YouTube Channel before becoming available on MCC on Demand through February 25.

The cast features Tẹmídayọ Amay (Describe the Night), Keith David (Jelly’s Last Jam), Antwayn Hopper (A Strange Loop), Chiké Johnson (runboyrun), Patrice Johnson (In Old Age), Zonya Love (The Color Purple), and Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress).

In a series of seven short vignettes, poems, and songs, On Love showcases the eight different types of love and the depths in which the human emotion can feel.

Scenic design is by Deilis Curiel, with costume design by Qween Jean. Ayisha Hunt is the stage manager.

Subscribers and patrons have free access to the live reading as well as an on-demand option. Single tickets for the live reading are available for $7 at MCCTheater.org.

MCC Theater will also host a digital open mic night, Open Mic, On Love, February 12 at 5:30 PM ET. Participants are invited to share with the digital audience spoken-words, songs, monologues, or poetry that echo how they have been moved or affected by love. For more information, click here.



(Updated February 11, 2021)