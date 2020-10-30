Keke Palmer Belts Out New Voting Anthem Penned by Dear Evan Hansen's Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

The new song “Actually Vote” (and its music video) are here to get young voters to the polls.

“Get off the couch, off your ass, off the fence, and off your phone and actually vote.” That’s the chorus to the new song “Actually Vote,” a collaboration by writers Finneas, Tony and Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and Kaleena Zanders, performed by Keke Palmer (Grease: Live, Broadway's Cinderella).

The music video, which dropped October 30, starts by reminding listeners and viewers that Election Day is right around the corner:

Now I know this might surprise you

Yeah, you might not have heard

There's a little something happening on November the third

“Actually Vote” also features Ilana Glazer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Julilanne Moore, and Bella Thorne.

Palmer continues:

Young people like to talk that big talk

Young people are the biggest voting block

You can only make a change

If you check that damn box

While Pasek and Paul come from the Broadway realm, Finneasa is best known for his work with superstar Billie Eilish and Zanders best known for Kaleen Zanders: Stronger Than I've Ever Been. Pasek tweeted out the song, as well as his recognition of the far reach and renewed populism of theatre and activism.

When I was younger, "caring" about things and liking to sing made you very uncool. These days, giving a shit about the world and musical theatre is somehow cool?! THANKS YOUNG PEOPLE! Let's put them together and get off our couches, asses, the fence and the phone & actually vote https://t.co/POLQldNieB — Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) October 30, 2020

The video was directed by Jake Wilson and produced by Karl Frankenfield, Ilana Glazer, Kelsie Killey, Glennis Meagher, and Elena Ridker, with cinematography by Matthew Tompkins. Editing is by Cal Laird with color by Dan Edwards and visual effects by TDH Media and assistant camera Colin Schostak. The opening titles are by Grace Hwang with end titles by Felipe Mollica.

Jordan Carroll serves as music supervisor with Zanders on backup vocals. The vocal producer is Josh Wood. Hair and makeup provided by Ann Jones and Jeremy Dell, respectively.

Remember, if you are an eligible vote, be sure to cast your ballot. More information on how at Vote.org.