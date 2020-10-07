Kelli O'Hara Headlines Upcoming Streaming Benefit Concert for the New York Pops

The Tony winner's performance, filmed in Connecticut in September, will stream later this month.

Tony winner Kelli O'Hara headlines a New York Pops benefit concert that will stream October 27. The intimate performance was filmed at the Riverside Yacht Club in Connecticut in September (hosted by Pops Board Chair Jim Read).

Dan Lipton music directs the event, the set for which includes Rodgers and Hammerstein staples, O'Hara's renditions of The Bridges of Madison County's "To Build a Home," "Take Me to the World" from Evening Primrose, and an original song by O'Hara's husband Greg Naughton.

The 7:30 PM ET stream, hosted by Pops Music Director Steven Reineke (who also conducts a Q&A), will be available with tickets starting at $20. VIP packages include access to a virtual meet-and-greet with O'Hara prior to the broadcast. Proceeds will go to the orchestra's PopsEd music education programming.

The video will be available for a week after premiering. Click here for more information.

