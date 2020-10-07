Kelli O'Hara Headlines Upcoming Streaming Benefit Concert for the New York Pops

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Kelli O'Hara Headlines Upcoming Streaming Benefit Concert for the New York Pops
By Ryan McPhee
Oct 07, 2020
 
The Tony winner's performance, filmed in Connecticut in September, will stream later this month.
Kelli O&#39;Hara
Kelli O'Hara c/o Morahan Arts and Media

Tony winner Kelli O'Hara headlines a New York Pops benefit concert that will stream October 27. The intimate performance was filmed at the Riverside Yacht Club in Connecticut in September (hosted by Pops Board Chair Jim Read).

Dan Lipton music directs the event, the set for which includes Rodgers and Hammerstein staples, O'Hara's renditions of The Bridges of Madison County's "To Build a Home," "Take Me to the World" from Evening Primrose, and an original song by O'Hara's husband Greg Naughton.

The 7:30 PM ET stream, hosted by Pops Music Director Steven Reineke (who also conducts a Q&A), will be available with tickets starting at $20. VIP packages include access to a virtual meet-and-greet with O'Hara prior to the broadcast. Proceeds will go to the orchestra's PopsEd music education programming.

The video will be available for a week after premiering. Click here for more information.

Photos: Celebrate Kelli O’Hara on the Broadway Stage

Photos: Celebrate Kelli O’Hara on the Broadway Stage

29 PHOTOS
Kelli O'Hara and Deb Lyons backstage at <i>Jekyll & Hyde</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Deb Lyons backstage at Jekyll & Hyde
Kelli O'Hara and Betty Garrett in <i>Follies</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Betty Garrett in Follies Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara and Jack Noseworthy in <i> Sweet Smell of Success</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Jack Noseworthy in Sweet Smell of Success Nigel Parry
Melissa Errico and Kelli O'Hara in <i>Dracula</i>
Melissa Errico and Kelli O’Hara in Dracula Joan Marcus
Victoria Clark and Kelli O&#39;Hara
Kelli O’Hara and Victoria Clarke in The Light in the Piazza Joan Marcus
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O'Hara in <i>The Pajama Game</i>
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O’Hara in The Pajama Game Joan Marcus
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O'Hara in <i>The Pajama Game</i>
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O’Hara in The Pajama Game Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara and Harry Connick Jr. in <i>The Pajama Game</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Harry Connick Jr. in The Pajama Game Joan Marcus
Paulo Szot and Kelli O'Hara in <i>South Pacific</i>
Paulo Szot and Kelli O’Hara in South Pacific Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara in <i>South Pacific</i>
Kelli O’Hara in South Pacific Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:

Explore Classic Arts:

Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.