Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale, More Join Jason Robert Brown for The Bridges of Madison County Reunion Event March 15

The Jesse Walker Show welcomes cast and creative team members from the 2014 musical.

The Jesse Walker Show reunites cast and creative team members from the 2014 Broadway musical The Bridges of Madison County March 15.

Scheduled to be part of the event are Tony winner Kelli O’Hara, Steven Pasquale, Hunter Foster, Caitlin Kinnunen, and Derek Klena, plus Tony-winning composer-lyricist Jason Robert Brown, Tony-winning librettist Marsha Norman, and Tony-winning director Barlett Sher.

The two-hour panel, which begins at 8 PM ET, helps raise funds for The Actors Fund. The stream will be available on YouTube and Facebook.

Based on the best-selling novel, The Bridges of Madison County won the 2014 Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Orchestrations.



(Updated March 15, 2021)