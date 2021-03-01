Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale, More Will Join Jason Robert Brown for The Bridges of Madison County Reunion Event

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Universe   Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale, More Will Join Jason Robert Brown for The Bridges of Madison County Reunion Event
By Andrew Gans
Mar 01, 2021
 
The Jesse Walker Show will welcome cast and creative team members from the 2014 musical.

The online show The Jesse Walker Show will reunite cast and creative team members from the 2014 Broadway musical The Bridges of Madison County.

Scheduled to be part of the March 15 event are Tony winner Kelli O’Hara, Steven Pasquale, Hunter Foster, Caitlin Kinnunen, and Derek Klena, plus Tony-winning composer-lyricist Jason Robert Brown, Tony-winning librettist Marsha Norman, and Tony-winning director Barlett Sher.

The two-hour panel, which begins at 8 PM ET, will help raise funds for The Actors Fund. The stream will be available on YouTube and Facebook.

Based on the best-selling novel, The Bridges of Madison County won the 2014 Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Orchestrations.

Production Photos: Broadway's The Bridges of Madison County

Production Photos: Broadway's The Bridges of Madison County

20 PHOTOS
Steven Pasquale
Steven Pasquale Joan Marcus
Kelli O’Hara
Kelli O’Hara Joan Marcus
Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale in <i>The Bridges of Madison County</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale in The Bridges of Madison County Joan Marcus
Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale
Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale Joan Marcus
Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale
Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale Joan Marcus
Steven Pasquale
Steven Pasquale Joan Marcus
Caitlin Kinnunen and Hunter Foster
Caitlin Kinnunen and Hunter Foster Joan Marcus
Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale
Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale Joan Marcus
Kelli O’Hara and Cass Morgan
Kelli O’Hara and Cass Morgan in The Bridges of Madison County Joan Marcus
Derek Klena and Kelli O’Hara
Derek Klena and Kelli O’Hara Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.