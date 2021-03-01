Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale, More Will Join Jason Robert Brown for The Bridges of Madison County Reunion Event

The Jesse Walker Show will welcome cast and creative team members from the 2014 musical.

The online show The Jesse Walker Show will reunite cast and creative team members from the 2014 Broadway musical The Bridges of Madison County.

Scheduled to be part of the March 15 event are Tony winner Kelli O’Hara, Steven Pasquale, Hunter Foster, Caitlin Kinnunen, and Derek Klena, plus Tony-winning composer-lyricist Jason Robert Brown, Tony-winning librettist Marsha Norman, and Tony-winning director Barlett Sher.

The two-hour panel, which begins at 8 PM ET, will help raise funds for The Actors Fund. The stream will be available on YouTube and Facebook.

Based on the best-selling novel, The Bridges of Madison County won the 2014 Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Orchestrations.

