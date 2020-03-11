Kelli O'Hara to Play Mother in Concert Performance of Ragtime

The Actors Fund benefit, dedicated to Marin Mazzie, will also reunite original stars Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Peter Friedman.

Kelli O'Hara has joined the cast of The Actors Fund's upcoming benefit concert of Ragtime. The Tony Award winner will play Mother, the role originated on Broadway by the late Marin Mazzie.

As previously reported, the event, set for April 27 at the Minskoff Theatre, will be dedicated to Mazzie and reunite original cast members Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Peter Friedman. The trio return to their roles of Sarah, Coalhouse, and Tateh, respectively.

O'Hara last appeared on Broadway in the Roundabout Theatre Company revival of Kiss Me, Kate, playing Lilli Vanessa—the role played by Mazzie in the 1999 revival. Mazzie also succeeded O'Hara as Anna Leonowens in the latest revival of The King and I.

Rounding out the company will be original cast members Mark Jacoby, Steven Sutcliffe, Judy Kaye, Lynette Perry, Jim Corti, Shaun Amyot, John D. Baker, Darlene Bel Grayson, Kevin Bogue, Mark Cassius, Jamie Chandler-Torns, Albert Christmas, Pierce Cravens, Larry Daggett, Rodrick Dixon, Bernard Dotson, Donna Dunmire, Adam Dyer, Duane Martin Foster, Elisa Heinsohn, Anne Kanengeiser, Jeffrey Kuhn, Joe Langworth, Joe Locarro, Allyson Tucker Mitchell, Anne L. Nathan, Orgena Rose, Gordon Stanley, Vanessa Townsell-Crisp, Todd Thurston, Leon Williams, and Bruce Winant, as well as Sandra M. Bonitto, Roberta Duchak, Adam Hunter, Mary Sharon Komarek, Gordon Stanley, and Eric Jordan Young (who each appeared in the Broadway run later on), plus Mark Aldrich, Dan Manning, Dara Paige Bloomfield, Patty Globe, David Hess, Elizabeth Lundberg, Michael X. Martin, Mary McCandles, and Monica Patton.

Based on the American novel by E.L. Doctorow, Ragtime has a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and a book by Terrence McNally. Stafford Arima will direct the concert (having helmed presentations of the musical in London and at Lincoln Center), with music director James Moore conducting.

The one-night-only event will also feature choreography by Tara Young, costumes by Tracy Christensen, sound design by Peter Hylenski, lighting by Don Holder, and projections by Wendall Harrington. David Loud serves as music supervisor. Casting is by Arnold Mungioli.

Tickets are sold out, though an online waitlist is now open.

