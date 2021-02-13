Ken Leung Stars in Carla Ching's Revenge Porn From Play-PerView February 13

Proceeds from the digital reading will benefit Ma-Yi Theater Company.

Play-PerView's winter programming continues with a reading of Carla Ching's Revenge Porn, starring Ken Leung (ABC's Lost), at 7 PM ET February 13.



In the play, a man posts explicit photos of his ex-wife online and tags everyone she knows, leaving her to wrestle with a choice: Be humane to someone she used to love, or take him out in a very public way? The play was a commission from Atlantic Theatre Company, which also premiered Ching's Nomad Motel in 2019.

Joining Leung in the cast are Tina Huang, Amy Hill, Kahyun Kim, Christopher Larkin, and Roland Ruiz. Bernardo Cubría directs.

As with all Play-PerView productions, proceeds benefit charities and arts organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenge Porn proceeds will go to Ma-Yi Theater Company.

For information and tickets, visit Play-PerView.com.