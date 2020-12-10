Ken Page, Jason Gotay, Mamie Parris, More Will Be Part of Muny Holiday Magic

The holiday series will be available beginning December 21.

The St. Louis regional theatre The Muny will present Muny Holiday Magic, a pre-recorded holiday video series, beginning December 21. Airing daily at 1 PM ET through December 25, the videos will be available via The Muny’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Muny Holiday Magic schedule follows:

December 21: Members of The Muny Kids and Teens perform “Underneath the Tree.”

December 22: Members of The Muny Kids and Teens perform “The Chanukah Song (We Are Lights).”

December 23: A medley of “The 12 Days of Quarantine” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

“The 12 Days of Quarantine” features lyrics by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and stars Maya Bowles, Stephen Buntrock and Erin Dilly with their family, Beth Crandall, Chloe O. Davis, Colby Dezelick, Emma Gassett, Jason Gotay, Matt Kunkel, James T. Lane, Raymond J. Lee, Mamie Parris, Tony Scandora, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Jack Sippel, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula, and Nasia Thomas, with music direction by Michael Horsley, orchestrations and arrangements by Andrew Graham, and video editing by Matthew Young.

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" stars Leah Berry, Patrick Blindauer, Duane Martin Foster, Zoe Vonder Haar, Julie Hanson, Kennedy Holmes, Kamal Lado, Ben Nordstrom, Rich Pisarkiewicz, and April Strelinger, with music direction and arrangements by Michael Horsley, video editing by Matthew Young, sound design by Bill Buzan, and video captured by Switch.

December 24: Ken Page (Cats, Ain't Misbehavin) reads the holiday classic The Night Before Christmas.

December 25: A compilation of the four shows will air as a complete package. Each holiday video will be available until midnight December 31.

