Ken Page, Jason Gotay, Mamie Parris, More Will Be Part of Muny Holiday Magic

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Ken Page, Jason Gotay, Mamie Parris, More Will Be Part of Muny Holiday Magic
By Andrew Gans
Dec 10, 2020
 
The holiday series will be available beginning December 21.
Muny override holidays

The St. Louis regional theatre The Muny will present Muny Holiday Magic, a pre-recorded holiday video series, beginning December 21. Airing daily at 1 PM ET through December 25, the videos will be available via The Muny’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Cats Opening Arrival 06 HR.jpg
Ken Page Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Muny Holiday Magic schedule follows:
December 21: Members of The Muny Kids and Teens perform “Underneath the Tree.”

December 22: Members of The Muny Kids and Teens perform “The Chanukah Song (We Are Lights).”

December 23: A medley of “The 12 Days of Quarantine” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

“The 12 Days of Quarantine” features lyrics by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and stars Maya Bowles, Stephen Buntrock and Erin Dilly with their family, Beth Crandall, Chloe O. Davis, Colby Dezelick, Emma Gassett, Jason Gotay, Matt Kunkel, James T. Lane, Raymond J. Lee, Mamie Parris, Tony Scandora, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Jack Sippel, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula, and Nasia Thomas, with music direction by Michael Horsley, orchestrations and arrangements by Andrew Graham, and video editing by Matthew Young.

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" stars Leah Berry, Patrick Blindauer, Duane Martin Foster, Zoe Vonder Haar, Julie Hanson, Kennedy Holmes, Kamal Lado, Ben Nordstrom, Rich Pisarkiewicz, and April Strelinger, with music direction and arrangements by Michael Horsley, video editing by Matthew Young, sound design by Bill Buzan, and video captured by Switch.

December 24: Ken Page (Cats, Ain't Misbehavin) reads the holiday classic The Night Before Christmas.

December 25: A compilation of the four shows will air as a complete package. Each holiday video will be available until midnight December 31.

READ: Longtime Muny President and CEO Denny Reagan Announces Retirement

Flip Through 100 Stars for 100 Years of Theatre at the Muny

Flip Through 100 Stars for 100 Years of Theatre at the Muny

From Guys and Dolls to Aida, the Muny has produced hundreds of shows since its founding in 1919.

100 PHOTOS
The Muny's 1926 season_Muny_Production Photo_1926_Irene Dunne_HR_Oseland Collection, Muny Archive.jpg
1926: Irene Dunne in The Muny's 1926 season Muny Archive
The Muny's 1931 Season_Muny_Production_Photo_1931_Cary Grant_HR Muny Archive.jpg
1931: Cary Grant in the Muny's 1931 season Muny Archive
The Muny's 1936 Season_Muny_Production_Photo_1936_June Havoc_HR_Bruno of Hollywood.jpg
1936: June Havoc in the Muny's 1936 season Bruno of Hollywood
Gentlemen Unafraid_Muny_Production_Photo_1938_Richard (Red) Skelton_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1938: Richard (Red) Skelton in Gentlemen Unafraid Ruth Cunliff Russell
The American Way_Muny_Production_Photo_1940_Vincent Prince_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1940: Vincent Prince in The American Way Ruth Cunliff Russell
Call Me Madam_Muny_Production_Photo_1954_Elaine Stritch_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1954: Elaine Stritch in Call Me Madam Ruth Cunliff Russell
Irene_Muny_Production_Photo_1957_Barbara Cook_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1957: Barbara Cook in Irene Muny Archive
Irene_Muny_Production_Photo_1957_Paul Lynde_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1957: Paul Lynde in Irene Muny Archive
Roberta_Muny_Production_Photo_1959_Bob Hope_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1959: Bob Hope in Roberta Muny Archive
Calamity Jane_Muny_Production_Photo_1961_Edie Adams_HR_David M. Henschel.jpg
1961: Edie Adams in Calamity Jane David M. Henschel
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.