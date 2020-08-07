Kendra Whitlock Ingram and Brian Moreland Elected to Broadway League's Board of Governors

Marcus Performing Arts Center President and CEO Kendra Whitlock Ingram and Broadway producer Brian Moreland of B.More Now Productions have been voted to the Broadway League's Board of Governors.

“As Broadway looks to deepen audience engagement and plan for the future, the Board of Governors is pleased to welcome Kendra and Brian. They share a profound commitment to the theatre, a passion for the performing arts, and wide ranging experience in the industry. They are both members of the League and are serving on the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee with Kendra also having served on the 2016 Spring Road Conference Planning Committee,” stated League President Charlotte. St. Martin.

"I am honored to join the Broadway League Board of Governors, particularly during this unprecedented time in history. I look forward to contributing my voice to the League, as we work to bring back live performances and advance racial equity in our industry,” said Whitlock Ingram.

Moreland added, “I am humbled and honored to be elected to the Board of Governors. Serving in a leadership role at the Broadway League, I believe that it is more important than ever to remember that we are stronger together. I look forward to working with my colleagues to bring lasting change to the industry as we continue to tell stories that inspire and challenge audiences."

Ingram was previously executive director of the Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver, vice president of Programming and Education for Omaha Performing Arts, managing director of Shenandoah Performances at Shenandoah University, vice president and general manager of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, and director of Pops and Special Programming for The Detroit Symphony. She also currently serves on the boards of the Association of Performing Arts Professionals and National Arts Strategies.

Moreland is a creative commercial producer based in New York City. His previous Broadway credits include The Lifespan of a Fact, Sea Wall/A Life, and The Sound Inside.

The Broadway League is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League’s 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers who present in nearly 200 markets in North America.

