Kennedy Center and More Washington, D.C. Theatre Organizations Cancel Performances

Performances have been postponed in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced March 12 that due to the increasing threat of COVID-19, beginning March 13 all public performances and events scheduled through March 31 at the Washington, D.C., venue have been canceled.

The following events will continue as scheduled March 12 only: Shear Madness, Millennium Stage, and Forté, a film by David Donnelly. Events that were slated for later this month at the campus included Washington National Opera performances of Don Giovanni, Blue, and Samson and Delilah, as well as a gala concert featuring Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Until further notice, the Kennedy Center campus and its facilities will be closed to visitors; however, administrative staff will be on hand to continue basic business operations. Kennedy Center programmers are exploring options for rescheduling artists and productions for a future date where possible.

Check below for additional updates from theatres in the metro area:

- The Ford's Theatre in D.C. has altered its performance schedule for its upcoming production of Guys and Dolls, which was set to begin March 13. While the first preview has been canceled, the March 14 performance will go on as scheduled. No performances will take place March 16–April 4, and the production is tentatively scheduled to resume April 6–May 20. The company has also canceled its March 21 Abraham Lincoln Institute Symposium, as well as its walking tours March 25–April 4.

- Round House Theatre in Bethesda, Maryland, has postponed its upcoming Cost of Living. Performances were to run April 1–19; the production is now slated to play in September 2021. The remainder of the current season is still expected to run as scheduled.

- Arena Stage will close March 16–30. Its current presentation of Celia and Fidel will continue through the weekend in its 218-seat venue (in accordance with current D.C. Department of Health) and intends to resume in April.

- Performances at Arlington, Virginia's Signature Theatre are canceled through March 30. For those with tickets to Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes between now and March 29, Signature is working on a way to allow audiences to experience this sold-out show via video. More information will be available on this option shortly. Signature is delaying the opening of Camille Claudel by one week, with the first performance now scheduled for March 31.

(UPDATED MARCH 13, 2:58 PM ET)