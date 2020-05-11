Kennedy Center Engagement of To Kill a Mockingbird, Starring Richard Thomas, Postponed

toggle menu
toggle search form
National Tour News   Kennedy Center Engagement of To Kill a Mockingbird, Starring Richard Thomas, Postponed
By Andrew Gans
May 11, 2020
 
The limited run at the Washington, D.C., venue was scheduled to begin August 25.
To_Kill_a_Mockingbird_Production_Broadway HR
Jeff Daniels (center) and company Julieta Cervantes

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, producers of the national tour of To Kill a Mockingbird have canceled the summer engagement at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, scheduled for August 25-September 27 at the Washington, D.C., venue. The Kennedy Center run will be rescheduled at a later date.

The touring production of Aaron Sorkin’s play, based on Harper Lee’s classic novel and directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, will star Emmy winner Richard Thomas. Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee’s enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, played on tour by Thomas.

READ: Kennedy Center Postpones Performances Through August, Including Entire Hamilton Engagement

Ticketholders for canceled performances at the Kennedy Center have the following options: donate tickets and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value, exchange tickets for a future date or alternate show (where possible), exchange tickets for a Kennedy Center gift certificate, or receive a full refund for the value of the ticket and associated fees.

On February 26 the Broadway cast of To Kill a Mockingbird gave a performance of the play at Madison Square Garden for 18,000 New York City high school and middle school students.

READ: National Tours of Broadway Titles Halt Engagements During COVID-19 Pandemic

Check Out Photos of To Kill A Mockingbird at Madison Square Garden

Check Out Photos of To Kill A Mockingbird at Madison Square Garden

20 PHOTOS
<i>To Kill A Mockingbird </i>at Madison Square Garden
To Kill A Mockingbird at Madison Square Garden Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Chirlane McCray and Mayor Bill de Blasio in <i>To Kill A Mockingbird </i>at Madison Square Garden
Chirlane McCray and Mayor Bill de Blasio in To Kill A Mockingbird at Madison Square Garden Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Spike Lee at <i>To Kill A Mockingbird </i>at Madison Square Garden
Spike Lee at To Kill A Mockingbird at Madison Square Garden Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
<i>To Kill A Mockingbird </i>at Madison Square Garden
To Kill A Mockingbird at Madison Square Garden Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Nina Grollman in <i>To Kill A Mockingbird </i>at Madison Square Garden
Nina Grollman in To Kill A Mockingbird at Madison Square Garden Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
in <i>To Kill A Mockingbird </i>at Madison Square Garden
Nina Grollman and Nick Robinson in To Kill A Mockingbird at Madison Square Garden Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
in <i>To Kill A Mockingbird </i>at Madison Square Garden
Taylor Trensch in To Kill A Mockingbird at Madison Square Garden Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Nina Grollman in <i>To Kill A Mockingbird </i>at Madison Square Garden
Nina Grollman in To Kill A Mockingbird at Madison Square Garden Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Kyle Scatliffe, Luke Smith, and Nina Grollman in <i>To Kill A Mockingbird </i>at Madison Square Garden
Kyle Scatliffe, Luke Smith, and Nina Grollman in To Kill A Mockingbird at Madison Square Garden Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Ed Harris in <i>To Kill A Mockingbird </i>at Madison Square Garden
Ed Harris in To Kill A Mockingbird at Madison Square Garden Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.