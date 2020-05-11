Kennedy Center Engagement of To Kill a Mockingbird, Starring Richard Thomas, Postponed

The limited run at the Washington, D.C., venue was scheduled to begin August 25.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, producers of the national tour of To Kill a Mockingbird have canceled the summer engagement at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, scheduled for August 25-September 27 at the Washington, D.C., venue. The Kennedy Center run will be rescheduled at a later date.

The touring production of Aaron Sorkin’s play, based on Harper Lee’s classic novel and directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, will star Emmy winner Richard Thomas. Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee’s enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, played on tour by Thomas.

READ: Kennedy Center Postpones Performances Through August, Including Entire Hamilton Engagement

Ticketholders for canceled performances at the Kennedy Center have the following options: donate tickets and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value, exchange tickets for a future date or alternate show (where possible), exchange tickets for a Kennedy Center gift certificate, or receive a full refund for the value of the ticket and associated fees.

On February 26 the Broadway cast of To Kill a Mockingbird gave a performance of the play at Madison Square Garden for 18,000 New York City high school and middle school students.

READ: National Tours of Broadway Titles Halt Engagements During COVID-19 Pandemic