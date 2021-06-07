Kennedy Center Honors: Watch Vanessa Hudgens Pay Tribute to Debbie Allen With the Cast of Fame

Plus: Laura Osnes and Derek Hough dance for Dick Van Dyke.

Debbie Allen and Dick Van Dyke were two of the 2021 Kennedy Center Honorees, and while audiences weren't able to enjoy the live tribute performances that the ceremony has become known for, several Broadway stars still celebrated their trailblazing inspirations. Check out Vanessa Hudgens (Gigi, Fox's Grease Live!) above performing the title song from Fame, joined by some of the musical's company members, for Allen.

The ceremony, which aired on CBS June 6 and can also be streamed on Paramount+, also celebrated singer-songwriter and activist Joan Baez, country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks, and violinist Midori.

Below, Tony nominee Laura Osnes and West End alum Derek Hough perform "Put on a Happy Face" from Bye Bye Birdie—plus, Hough takes on "Step in Time" from Mary Poppins.

