Kennedy Center Postpones Performances Through August, Including Entire Hamilton Engagement

The Washington, D.C., venue has extended its postponement date due to the ongoing pandemic.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, which had previously postponed all scheduled ticketed performances through May 22, has now extended that postponement through August 9 due to the ongoing effects of COVID–19.

The Kennedy Center and the producers of Hamilton have also postponed the entire upcoming 14-week engagement of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, which was to play the Opera House June 16–September 20. The producers are working with the D.C. venue to reschedule the engagement.

The Center’s programmers are exploring options for rescheduling additional artists and productions for a future date where possible. The National Symphony Orchestra is also working to reschedule all planned concerts at the Kennedy Center through August 9.

READ: Updates for Regional Theatre Companies' Seasons and the Digital Content They're Creating Instead