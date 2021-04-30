Kenny Leon-Helmed Reading of Samm-Art Williams' Home Streams April 30

With a cast including Joaquina Kalukango and Rob Demery, the reading launches Roundabout Theatre Company's Refocus Project.

Samm-Art Williams' Home receives a virtual reading, helmed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, April 30. Featured in the stream's cast are Rob Demery (A Soldier's Play), current Tony nominee Joaquina Kalukango (Slave Play), Brittany Inge (Boomerang), and Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants). The stream will be available to view through May 3 at RoundaboutTheatre.org/Refocus.

Home serves as the launch of Roundabout Theatre Company's Refocus Project, announced last month. A planned reading of Angelina Weld Grimké's Rachel that was originally to serve as the series' launch April 23 was postponed to May 4. Virtual readings of I Gotta Home by Shirley Graham Du Bois, Spunk by Zora Neale Hurston, and Wine in the Wilderness by Alice Childress are scheduled to follow.

The project aims to shine a spotlight on marginalized plays and restore them in the American canon. Home premiered in 1979 at St. Marks Playhouse in a production by the Negro Ensemble Company, later transferring to Broadway and earning Williams a 1980 Tony Award nomination for Best Play.

Each reading in the series will be accompanied by a free, online resource library with materials to assist and encourage future productions of the seldom-seen works. The project also includes community and education events and a "Literary Ancestry" essay series curated by Roundabout's Tow Foundation Playwright-in-Residence Davie Harris.

Home is free to watch with registration. You can find the stream and learn more about The Refocus Project at RoundaboutTheatre.org/Refocus.