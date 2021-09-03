Kerry Ellis, Cassidy Janson, Nicole Raquel Dennis, More Are Well-Behaved Women at London's Cadogan Hall September 3

Julie Atherton directs Carmel Dean's song cycle.

Well-Behaved Women, a new song cycle by Carmel Dean celebrating women across history, is presented at London's Cadogan Hall September 3.

Directed by Julie Atherton and with musical direction by Ellie Verkerk, the production features Maisey Bawden (Honeymoon in Vegas) as Lady Liberty; Anna-Jane Casey (Girl From the North Country) as Billie Jean King, Janet Armstrong, and Eleanor Roosevelt; Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Eve; Hiba Elchikhe (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as Cleopatra and Malala Yousafzai; Kerry Ellis (Wicked) as Boudicca; Gabriela García (West Side Story) as Frida Kahlo; Cassidy Janson (& Juliet) as Virginia Woolf; Linda John-Pierre (Chicago) as Harriet Tubman; Sophia Nomvete; and Rachael Wooding (Pretty Woman) as Mary Magdalene.

The artists are accompanied by an all-female live band.

Producers Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson said in an earlier statement: “We are thrilled to present the U.K. premiere of this exciting new song cycle celebrating some of the most wonderful women throughout history. To be able to celebrate and commemorate those who have fought the fight for equality in all forms before us, in such a fun and moving way, is an honor, and to have gathered this incredible group of women in one performance shows the passion and dedication that all involved possess for this incredibly important topic. Inspired by the emergence of the #MeToo movement, these stories of courage, strength, and resilience are memorialized through music in the most special of ways.”

For more information, visit CadoganHall.com.

(Updated September 3, 2021)