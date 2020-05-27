Kia Corthron Named Recipient of the 2020 Flora Roberts Award

The award is presented by the Dramatists Guild to playwrights in recognition of their work.

Kia Corthron is the recipient of the Dramatists Guild’s 2020 Flora Roberts Award, in recognition of the playwright’s previous work and in encouragement of future endeavors.

Corthron’s plays include Force Continuum, A Cool Dip in the Barren Saharan Crick, and Glimpse of the Ephemeral Dot. The works have premiered Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons, New York Theatre Workshop, Atlantic Theater Company, and across the pond at the Royal Court Theatre and Donmar Warehouse.

The writer’s debut novel, The Castle Cross the Magnet Carter, won the 2016 Center for Fiction First Novel Prize and was a New York Times Book Review Editor’s Choice. Corthron has also written for TV shows including The Jury and The Wire.

The playwright’s work has won the Windham Campbell Prize for Drama, USArtists Jane Addams Fellowship, McKnight National Residency, Simon Great Plains Playwright Award, and others. Corthron is a Dramatists Guild Council member and a New Dramatists alum.

Flora Roberts, who died in 1998, represented some of the most prominent playwrights, composers, and lyricists in the American theatre. Previous Flora Roberts Award winners include Tina Howe, Adrienne Kennedy, Neal Bell, Jonathan Reynolds, William Finn, Michael John LaChiusa, Robert Waldman, Ed Bullins, Craig Lucas, Polly Pen, Michael Weller, Christopher Durang, Philip Kan Gotanda, Arthur Kopit, Charles Fuller, Dael Orlandersmith, Mac Wellman, Charles Busch, and Martha Clarke.