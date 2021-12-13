KiKi Layne to Star in Aleshea Harris’ On Sugarland Off-Broadway

Whitney White will direct the New York Theatre Workshop production, beginning in February 2022.

Casting is set for the upcoming New York Theatre Workshop bow of Aleshea Harris’ On Sugarland. The Off-Broadway production, directed by Whitney White, is scheduled to begin February 2, 2022, ahead of a February 23 opening.

KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk) will star alongside Stephanie Berry, Thomas Walter Booker, Xavier Scott Evans, Mister Fitzgerald, Josh Fulton, Charisma Glasper, Kai Heath, Shemar Yanick Jonas, Billy Eugene Jones, Mariyea, Lizan Mitchell, Adeola Role, and Jacob Daniel Smith.

The play follows Sadie (Layne) as she calls upon generations of matriarchal ancestors in search of truth about her own mother—on storied land that is now a southern cul-de-sac.

The production will feature sets by Adam Rigg, costumes by Qween Jean, lighting by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, choreography by Raja Feather Kelly, dramaturgy by Lauren Whitehead, and music by Starr Busby. Alfredo Macias serves as stage manager.