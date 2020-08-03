Killian & the Comeback Kids, With Taylor A. Purdee, Kassie DePaiva, Shannon O’Boyle, More, Eyes Summer Release

Purdee also wrote and directed the new folk-rock musical film.

Taylor A. Purdee’s folk-rock musical film Killian & the Comeback Kids is currently slated for a theatrical launch in late August, adding new states on a rolling basis as regions reopen.

The film stars Purdee (Gotham) in the title role, with Kassie DePaiva (Days of Our Lives), Nathan Purdee (The Young and the Restless), Shannon O’Boyle (Once), Emily Mest (Spring Awakening national tour), Shane Andries (Tomorrow Ever After), John Donchak, Andrew O’Shanick, Yael Elisheva, Maddi Jane, and Academy Award winner Lee Grant (Shampoo).

Killian & the Comeback Kids tells the story of a young, mixed race musician (Purdee) forced to return to his rural hometown after college. A chance encounter with a childhood acquaintance (Donchak) gives the summer new direction. The two throw together a rag-tag band of other struggling locals for one shot to play a music festival coming to their once prosperous steel town.

Both the film’s soundtrack and original score were created by Purdee’s folk-rock act The Cumberland Kids. A soundtrack will be released featuring additional music from Jane, Laney Lynx, and Bandits on the Run.

The film is produced by Roberta Morris Purdee’s Karmic Release Ltd. with Suzanne Curry, Purdee, and Liam Higgins. Hope Runs High distributes.