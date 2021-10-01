Killing Eve's Jodie Comer Will Make West End Debut in Prima Facie

The solo show by Suzie Miller will begin in April 2022 at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer will make her stage debut in the U.K. premiere of Suzie Miller’s solo show Prima Facie. The London staging will begin previews April 15, 2022, at the Harold Pinter Theatre ahead of an April 27 opening night.

The Emmy winner will play Tessa, a barrister who loves to win. After working her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game, an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof, and morals diverge.

Directed by Justin Martin, the production will feature set and costume design by Miriam Buether and lighting design by Natasha Chivers. Prima Facie is produced by James Bierman for Empire Street Productions.