Kimber Lee, Maya Arad Yasur, Stephanie Street Pen Letters for Dear Tomorrow, Part of U.K. Touring Initiative Signal Fires

The Actors Touring Company commission is inspired by James Baldwin’s 1963 Letter to My Nephew.

Dear Tomorrow, featuring letters penned by writers from around the globe to be performed in homes worldwide, is the latest part of the national U.K. touring theatre initiative, Signal Fires.

Inspired by James Baldwin’s 1963 Letter to My Nephew, The Actors Touring Company has commissioned letters by American playwright and 2020 Helen Merrill Award winner Kimber Lee (entitled Sundays), Israeli playwright Maya Arad Yasur (Float of Hope, translated by Eran Edry), and Singapore writer Stephanie Street (Unknown Friend).

ATC is inviting participants around the world to read and share the letters with loved ones. Those taking part will receive their letter as part of a pack created by theatre designer Grace Smart. Each kit will include a small tealight candle to create a fireside ambiance for families and friends.

After the event, participants will be encouraged to upload videos of them reading all or part of the letters to social media.

ATC Artistic Director Matthew Xia says, “In the early '60s, at the height of the Civil Rights movement, James Baldwin wrote an empowering and galvanizing letter to his nephew—a letter which spoke of difficulties and obstacles, but also of hope. We want to deliver a gentle blast of hope, for audiences to gather with those around them and perform themselves.”

