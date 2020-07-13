Kinky Boots' Kyle Taylor Parker Will Release Volume 2 of Broadway Soul Album

The new recording is produced and co-arranged by Sonny Paladino and Ari Groover.

Kyle Taylor Parker, who has starred on Broadway in Kinky Boots and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is currently working on his sophomore album, Broadway Soul, Vol. 2, a concept album arranged and produced through remote collaboration.

Featuring 12 show tunes filtered through the prism of R&B and soul, the new recording is produced and co-arranged by Sonny Paladino (Smokey Joe’s Café) and Ari Groover (Tina). Parker will be joined by several guest vocalists including Shoshana Bean (Waitress, Songs for a New World), Blaine Alden Krauss (Hamilton, The Cher Show), and Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

The release follows his 2019 debut album, the first volume of his Soul series, which featured numbers from such shows as Next to Normal, Rent, Show Boat, West Side Story, and The Wiz.

Parker has launched a Kickstarter campaign for his new recording. For details, including how to pre-order, click here.

