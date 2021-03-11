Kinky Boots, War Horse, 42nd Street, More to Screen From the Comfort of Home

Virtual Event Cinema will mimic going to the movies with a specific schedule for viewing.

Film captures of Kinky Boots, War Horse, and more will be available as part of BY Experience’s Virtual Event Cinema, which mimics going to the movies but is available to enjoy from home.

The documentary Frida Viva La Vida kicks things off March 17-23, followed by War Horse (March 31-April 6), Kinky Boots (April 14-20), Secret Impressionist (April 28-May 4), 42nd Street (May 12-18), and Hermitage: The Power of Art (May 26-June 1). Additional titles will be announced shortly.

Customers will purchase tickets through participating cinema websites for a screening at a particular date and time. Each title will be offered for a period of one week, with four screenings per day at 1 PM, 4 PM, 7 PM, and 10 PM ET.

Among the theatres participating in NYC are the IFC Center, Skirball Center, and Symphony Space along with Williamsburg and Cobble Hill Cinemas. Dozens more around the U.S. have also joined. For a full list of theatres and tickets, click here .

