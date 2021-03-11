Kinky Boots, War Horse, 42nd Street, More to Screen From the Comfort of Home

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Kinky Boots, War Horse, 42nd Street, More to Screen From the Comfort of Home
By Dan Meyer
Mar 11, 2021
 
Virtual Event Cinema will mimic going to the movies with a specific schedule for viewing.
Matt Henry
Matt Henry Matt Crockett

Film captures of Kinky Boots, War Horse, and more will be available as part of BY Experience’s Virtual Event Cinema, which mimics going to the movies but is available to enjoy from home.

The documentary Frida Viva La Vida kicks things off March 17-23, followed by War Horse (March 31-April 6), Kinky Boots (April 14-20), Secret Impressionist (April 28-May 4), 42nd Street (May 12-18), and Hermitage: The Power of Art (May 26-June 1). Additional titles will be announced shortly.

Customers will purchase tickets through participating cinema websites for a screening at a particular date and time. Each title will be offered for a period of one week, with four screenings per day at 1 PM, 4 PM, 7 PM, and 10 PM ET.

Among the theatres participating in NYC are the IFC Center, Skirball Center, and Symphony Space along with Williamsburg and Cobble Hill Cinemas. Dozens more around the U.S. have also joined. For a full list of theatres and tickets, click here.

PHOTO EXCLUSIVE: A Two-Show Day at the West End's War Horse With "Team Topthorn"

PHOTO EXCLUSIVE: A Two-Show Day at the West End's War Horse With "Team Topthorn"

The West End production of War Horse continues to wow audiences and is currently booking through Feb. 15, 2014. Antony Antunes, Richard Booth and Sergio Priftis — the trio of puppeteers who bring rival horse Topthorn to life — share a recent two-show day. Read the Playbill.com story.

32 PHOTOS
Good morning! Busy day ahead including a morning of understudy rehearsals, then two shows! Time to shave for Richard (cut throat style!) and Antony, whereas Sergio and his baby face get an extra few minutes in bed.
Good morning! Busy day ahead including a morning of understudy rehearsals, then two shows! Time to shave for Richard (cut throat style!) and Antony, whereas Sergio and his baby face get an extra few minutes in bed. Antony Antunes, Richard Booth and Sergio Priftis
Energy packed breakfast for the Topthorn team. With an extra something for Sergio; antibiotics to fight his throat infection!
Energy packed breakfast for the Topthorn team. With an extra something for Sergio; antibiotics to fight his throat infection! Antony Antunes, Richard Booth and Sergio Priftis
Heading to the theatre, through Covent Garden and around the corner to the New London Theatre.
Heading to the theatre, through Covent Garden and around the corner to the New London Theatre. Antony Antunes, Richard Booth and Sergio Priftis
Bright and early at Stage Door, with Ashleigh Cheadle (Joey as a foal) and Tom Meredith (Unteroffizier Klebb/Luwig/Goose).
Bright and early at Stage Door, with Ashleigh Cheadle (Joey as a foal) and Tom Meredith (Unteroffizier Klebb/Luwig/Goose). Antony Antunes, Richard Booth and Sergio Priftis
If you're name isn't on Leon's list, you ain't getting in at Stage Door!
If you're name isn't on Leon's list, you ain't getting in at Stage Door! Antony Antunes, Richard Booth and Sergio Priftis
Welcome to Dressing Room 9. It's cramped and loud, but it's a happy home.
Welcome to Dressing Room 9. It's cramped and loud, but it's a happy home. Antony Antunes, Richard Booth and Sergio Priftis
As a full cast, we all warm up together with cardio exercises and some Pilates (commonly mistaken for a group prayer!)
As a full cast, we all warm up together with cardio exercises and some Pilates (commonly mistaken for a group prayer!) Antony Antunes, Richard Booth and Sergio Priftis
Horse Fight On Stage! Before every show, the horse teams run through the horse fight between Joey and Topthorn. The Topthorn team stop to graze before the fight...
Horse Fight On Stage! Before every show, the horse teams run through the horse fight between Joey and Topthorn. The Topthorn team stop to graze before the fight... Antony Antunes, Richard Booth and Sergio Priftis
…a quick sneak peek of what the Hind puppeteer Antony sees inside Topthorn.
…a quick sneak peek of what the Hind puppeteer Antony sees inside Topthorn. Antony Antunes, Richard Booth and Sergio Priftis
A quick chat after the fight, with Puppetry Assistant Jimmy Grimes.
A quick chat after the fight, with Puppetry Assistant Jimmy Grimes. Antony Antunes, Richard Booth and Sergio Priftis
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.