Kirsten Childs, Alex Lacamoire, More Set for Online Musical Theatre Songwriting Program

The program from New York Youth Symphony will culminate in a performance at Joe's Pub.

New York Youth Symphony's musical theatre songwriting program, now in its third year, has moved partially online in response to the ongoing health crisis, and will feature a host of guest artists, including writers Kirsten Childs (The Bubble Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin) and Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), music supervisor Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), director Leigh Silverman (Violet), producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper (Be More Chill), orchestrator Kris Kukul (Beetlejuice), and composer-orchestrator Mike Pettry (The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes).

The program, led by director Anna K. Jacobs, will also feature guest performers L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Britney Coleman (Tootsie), Will Roland (Be More Chill), and Austin Scott (Hamilton).

Available to students aged 12-22, the program includes weekly seminars, workshops, and masterclasses with Broadway professionals, along with opportunities for aspiring songwriters to workshop their original material with performers from Harlem School of the Arts and New York Film Academy and a Broadway pit band. The program will culminate in a showcase performance of the students' songs at Joe's Pub, currently scheduled for May 26, 2021.

Sessions will be held online via Zoom through February, 2021; spring sessions will be held in accordance with CDC recommendations.

Students accepted into the program are eligible to apply for one of 10 Vargas-Vetter/Ukena fellowships, which offer financial assistance and mentorship opportunities. Interested students can apply for the program at NYYS.org/Apply.

NYYS' Musical Theater Songwriting Program is presented in partnership with Harlem School of the Arts, New York Film Academy, New York Songspace, and Maestra.