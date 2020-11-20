Kirstin Maldonado Will Join Norm Lewis and Deborah Cox in Chicago Children of Eden

By Andrew Gans
Nov 20, 2020
 
The Stephen Schwartz-John Caird musical is aiming for an August 2021 opening at the Arcada Theatre.
Kinky_Boots_Broadway_Jake_Shears_Kirstin_Maldonado_2017_06_HR.jpg
Kirstin Maldonado Marc J. Franklin

Grammy-winning Pentatonix star Kirstin Maldonado, who made her Broadway debut as Lauren in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots, has joined the cast of The Chicagoland Theatre Fund's summer 2021 production of Children of Eden.

The musical, originally scheduled for this past summer, has been pushed back until August 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Barry Manilow_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Norm Lewis_HR.JPG
Norm Lewis Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment

Maldonado will join the previously announced Tony nominee Norm Lewis, who will play the role of the Father, and Grammy nominee Deborah Cox, who will be seen as Eve/Mama. Also cast are award-winning gospel artist David Phelps and America’s Got Talent finalist Brian Justin Crum.

Brenda Didier will direct and choreograph with co-choreography by Christopher Carter, music direction by Jermaine Hill, choral direction by Tom Vendafredo, lighting design by Alexander Ridgers, projection design by Kevan Loney, puppet design by Brandon Hardy, orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin and Martin Erskine, and sets by Jeff Kmiec.

Children of Eden has a book by John Caird and a score by Stephen Schwartz and provides a unique telling of the story of creation through the epic tale of Noah and the flood.

The staging will be produced through a special arrangement between the Chicagoland Theatre Fund and Onesti Entertainment.

Single tickets are not yet on sale; however, group purchases of 10+ can be reserved by e-mailing groups@chicagolandtheatrefund.com.

