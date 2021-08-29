Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel Co-Host PBS’ Starry Wicked Concert August 29

The lineup includes Tony winners Rita Moreno, Cynthia Erivo, Gavin Creel, and Ali Stroker.

Original Wicked stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth reunite to co-host PBS’ concert celebration of the blockbuster musical. The special event airs nationwide August 29 at 9 PM ET (check local listings).

Performing selections from Stephen Schwartz’s score are Tony winners Rita Moreno, Cynthia Erivo, Gavin Creel, and Ali Stroker; Olivier winner Amber Riley; Tony nominees Ariana DeBose and Mario Cantone; Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles; and stage and screen favorites Stephanie Hsu, Alex Newell, Isaac Powell, and Gabrielle Ruiz.

Baayork Lee directs Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score, featuring the American Pops Orchestra under the baton of conductor Luke Frazier. Performances were filmed in multiple locations throughout the U.S.

The creative team also includes associate director Tara Young, assistant director Cassey Kivnick, lighting designer Zach Blane, and musical director Frazier.

Wicked has music and lyrics by Schwartz and is based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, adapted for the stage by Holzman. The hit musical won 2004 Tony Awards for Best Actress in a Musical (Idina Menzel), Best Costume Design (Susan Hilferty), and Best Scenic Design (Eugene Lee).

As previously announced, the musical is set to return to its Broadway home at the Gershwin Theatre September 14, starring Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Kathy Fitzgerald as Madame Morrible, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond.

Wicked in Concert, presented in collaboration with Nouveau Productions, is available at PBS.org and the PBS Video App.



(Updated August 29, 2021)