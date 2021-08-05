Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel to Co-Host PBS’ Starry Wicked Concert

The lineup includes Rita Moreno, Cynthia Erivo, Gavin Creel, and Ali Stroker.

Original Wicked stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth will reunite to co-host PBS’ upcoming concert celebration of the blockbuster musical. As previously announced, the special event will air nationwide August 29 (check local listings).

Newly tapped to perform selections from Stephen Schwartz’s score are Tony winners Rita Moreno, Cynthia Erivo, Gavin Creel, and Ali Stroker; Olivier winner Amber Riley; Tony nominees Ariana DeBose and Mario Cantone; Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles; and stage and screen favorites Stephanie Hsu, Alex Newell, Isaac Powell, and Gabrielle Ruiz.

Baayork Lee will direct Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score, featuring the American Pops Orchestra under the baton of conductor Luke Frazier. Performances will be filmed in multiple locations throughout the U.S.

The concert hits the small screen in the middle of the musical’s return to the stage. The national tour resumed performances this week, marking the first traveling Broadway show to reopen following the pandemic shutdown. Meanwhile, the Schwartz and Winnie Holzman musical will reopen at Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre, where it’s played since 2003, September 14.