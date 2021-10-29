Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant Are Engaged

The musician proposed to the Tony and Emmy-winning Broadway favorite on the rooftop of the Rainbow Room.

Ding dong! The bells are gonna chime!

Kristin Chenoweth's boyfriend of three years, musician Josh Bryant, popped the question on Wednesday night—and her answer was yes! Or rather, "A million times yes!!!" as the Tony and Emmy winner said in her tweet announcing the engagement.



Guess you’re stuck with me now, @JoshBguitar. I love you and I’m never letting you go. A million times yes!!! 💍🤵‍♂️👰‍♀️💖 Thank you too @voguemagazine and @people for breaking the news!! pic.twitter.com/RhNI6dQg3H — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) October 29, 2021

Vogue and People broke the news with snaps of the proposal from the rooftop of the Rainbow Room in New York City.

The couple first met in 2016 when Bryant's band Backroad Anthem played at Chenoweth's niece's wedding, and then began dating after meeting again in 2018 when the band played at her nephew's wedding.