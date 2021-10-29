Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant Are Engaged

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Universe   Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant Are Engaged
By Talaura Harms
Oct 29, 2021
 
The musician proposed to the Tony and Emmy-winning Broadway favorite on the rooftop of the Rainbow Room.
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Ding dong! The bells are gonna chime!

Kristin Chenoweth's boyfriend of three years, musician Josh Bryant, popped the question on Wednesday night—and her answer was yes! Or rather, "A million times yes!!!" as the Tony and Emmy winner said in her tweet announcing the engagement.

Vogue and People broke the news with snaps of the proposal from the rooftop of the Rainbow Room in New York City.

The couple first met in 2016 when Bryant's band Backroad Anthem played at Chenoweth's niece's wedding, and then began dating after meeting again in 2018 when the band played at her nephew's wedding.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.