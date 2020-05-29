Kristin Chenoweth and Kelli O'Hara to Headline Stars Align Virtual Concert Benefiting Broadway Cares

The Tony winners will be joined by more than 100 alumni from their alma mater, Oklahoma City University.

Kristin Chenoweth and Kelli O'Hara will headline a virtual concert benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, joined by more than 100 alumni of the Tony winners' alma mater, Oklahoma City University. The Stars Align will stream on BC/EFA's Facebook and YouTube channels May 30 at 8PM ET.

Among the OCU alumni performing in the concert are Belinda Allyn (Once Upon a One More Time), Colin Anderson (Carousel), Ashley Arnold, Isaiah Bailey (Beautiful), Madge Dietrich (Kinky Boots), Sara Edwards (Follies), Gabriella Enriquez, Nicole Ferguson (My Fair Lady), Lyndy Franklin Smith (A Chorus Line), Jacob Gutierrez (Aladdin), Jeremy Landon Hays (The Phantom of the Opera), Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton), composer Adam LaPorte, Eryn LeCroy (The Phantom of the Opera), Colby Q. Lindeman (Wicked), Brian J. Marcum (42nd Street), Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice), Lauralyn McClelland (Matilda), Rick McKee, Manna Nichols (Allegiance), Gabrielle Ruiz (Crazy Ex-Girlfiend), Jennifer Sánchez (On Your Feet!), Abby C. Smith (The SpongeBob Musical), Laura Leigh Turner (Mean Girls), Paige Williams (Aladdin), Chaz Wolcott (Newsies), Darius Wright (Pretty Woman), and Richard Riaz Yoder (Hello, Dolly!).

The event is hosted and directed by Chaz Wolcott (Newsies), and features music direction by fellow OCU alum Drew Wutke.

The Stars Align is free to watch, but donations to Broadway Cares are encouraged.

