Kristin Chenoweth and Santino Fontana Will Celebrate 2020 Stephen Sondheim Award Winner Carol Burnett

Entertainment icon Burnett will receive the award at Signature Theatre’s Sondheim Award Gala in April.

When Virginia’s Signature Theatre toasts entertainment favorite Carol Burnett with the company’s 11th Stephen Sondheim Award—April 6 at a black-tie gala benefit at the Embassy of Italy—a host of theatre favorites will perform in her honor.

Leading the celebration will be Tony winners Kristin Chenoweth and Santino Fontana, who will be joined by Signature alums and Helen Hayes Award winners Tracy Lynn Olivera, Nova Y. Payton, and Bobby Smith.

The award is given to an individual for career contributions to American musical theatre, along with interpreting, supporting, or collaborating on works by Sondheim. Previous recipients include Angela Lansbury, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Harold Prince, Jonathan Tunick, James Lapine, John Weidman, Cameron Mackintosh, John Kander, and Audra McDonald.

“Carol Burnett is an American icon, and it’s so fitting for her to receive the Stephen Sondheim Award,” said Signature Theatre Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer in an earlier statement. “With her love of musical theatre both on the stage and on her own show, she has brought the arts to millions of people through her comedy and artistry. We look forward to celebrating her extraordinary career this spring.”

Burnett, who was awarded a Special Tony Award in 1969, was nominated for Tonys for her performances in Once Upon a Mattress and Moon Over Buffalo. She has also been seen on Broadway in Fade Out-Fade In, the Stephen Sondheim revue Putting It Together, Hollywood Arms, and Love Letters. She is also a 22-time Emmy Award winner and known for her television variety show The Carol Burnett Show.

Boeing’s Executive Vice President of Government Operations Timothy Keating and his wife Ann Keating will also be honored with the inaugural J. Watkins Distinguished Service Award. The award was established to honor leaders who have made an impact in the greater D.C. community through their advocacy and passion for the arts and arts education.

