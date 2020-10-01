Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana DeBose, Aaron Tveit, More Stage Favorites Join Brigadoon Parody From Apple TV+

Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key play a traveling couple who encounter a magical land in the musical comedy.

Apple TV+ has assembled several Broadway and musical theatre veterans to headline its upcoming Brigadoon-inspired musical comedy series alongside Saturday Night Live’s Cecily Strong.

Joining the cast of the currently untitled project, Deadline reports, are Tony winners Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, and Jane Krakowski, Tony nominee and upcoming The Prom and West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, Moulin Rouge! star Aaron Tveit, Dolemite Is My Name’s Keegan-Michael Key, Hairspray Live! and The Light in the Piazza alum Dove Cameron, Avenue Q favorite Ann Harada, Jane the Virgin and Chicago alum Jaime Camil, and Portlandia star Fred Armisen.

A parody of Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon, the series will follow a traveling couple (Strong and Key) who happen upon a magical town, Schmigadoon, where the eccentricity of 1940s Hollywood musicals is the norm. The rest of the cast play denizens of this land, including Cumming and Harada as the mayor and his wife, Tveit as the town rebel, DeBose as a progressive teacher, and Krakowski as a countess.

The series, from Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, hails from writers Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, with the former serving as showrunner and composing original songs; Barry Sonnefeld will direct. The producing team includes Strong, Daurio, Andrew Singer for Broadway Video, Caroline Maroney, Micah Frank, and Rose Lam.