Kristin Chenoweth Celebrates Kamala Harris With New Take on 'Popular'

Wicked's original Glinda traveled all the way from Oz in hopes of meeting the new veep.

From how to pronounce her name correctly to celebrating her career in the senate, Glinda is in awe of Harris' ascent to the second-highest office in America. In a new take on the Wicked tune "Popular," Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth steps back into the role and discovers another woman exists that is worthy of our affections. Check it out above.

The new track was penned by Wicked composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz along with Chenoweth. This isn't the first time the musical has forayed into politics—ahead of the November 2020 election, Schwartz and book writer Winnie Holzman created new lyrics for "Voting: A Special Dispatch From Oz" (to the tunes of "What Is This Feeling" and "Defying Gravity") in a video featuring Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, and members from the Broadway and touring casts.

Wicked opened on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre October 30, 2003. The musical adaptation of Gregory Maguire's novel (itself adapted from L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz) is directed by Joe Mantello with musical staging by Wayne Cilento. It is now the fifth longest-running musical in Broadway history with over 6,500 performances to date. It received 10 Tony nominations, winning for scenic design, costume design, and for Menzel's performance as Elphaba.

