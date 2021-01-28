Kristin Chenoweth Celebrates Kamala Harris With New Take on 'Popular'

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Kristin Chenoweth Celebrates Kamala Harris With New Take on 'Popular'
By Dan Meyer
Jan 28, 2021
Buy Tickets to Wicked
 
Wicked's original Glinda traveled all the way from Oz in hopes of meeting the new veep.

From how to pronounce her name correctly to celebrating her career in the senate, Glinda is in awe of Harris' ascent to the second-highest office in America. In a new take on the Wicked tune "Popular," Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth steps back into the role and discovers another woman exists that is worthy of our affections. Check it out above.

The new track was penned by Wicked composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz along with Chenoweth. This isn't the first time the musical has forayed into politics—ahead of the November 2020 election, Schwartz and book writer Winnie Holzman created new lyrics for "Voting: A Special Dispatch From Oz" (to the tunes of "What Is This Feeling" and "Defying Gravity") in a video featuring Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, and members from the Broadway and touring casts.

WATCH: Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel Join Wicked Cast Members for New 'Voting' Video

Wicked opened on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre October 30, 2003. The musical adaptation of Gregory Maguire's novel (itself adapted from L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz) is directed by Joe Mantello with musical staging by Wayne Cilento. It is now the fifth longest-running musical in Broadway history with over 6,500 performances to date. It received 10 Tony nominations, winning for scenic design, costume design, and for Menzel's performance as Elphaba.

Production Photos: Look Back at the Original Cast of Wicked on Broadway

Production Photos: Look Back at the Original Cast of Wicked on Broadway

19 PHOTOS
Idina Menzel in <i>Wicked</i>
Idina Menzel Joan Marcus
Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth in Wicked
Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth Joan Marcus
Joel Grey and Idina Menzel in <i>Wicked</i>
Joel Grey and Idina Menzel Joan Marcus
Norbert Leo Butz and Idina Menzel in <i>Wicked</i>
Norbert Leo Butz and Idina Menzel Joan Marcus
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel Joan Marcus
Carole Shelley and Joel Grey in Wicked
Carole Shelley and Joel Grey Joan Marcus
Kristin Chenoweth in <i>Wicked</i>
Kristin Chenoweth Joan Marcus
"No One Mourns the Wicked"
Cast Joan Marcus
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel in <i>Wicked</i>
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel in Wicked Joan Marcus
Walter Winston O'Neil and Norbert Leo Butz in Wicked
Walter Winston O'Neil and Norbert Leo Butz Joan Marcus
Share
Shop the Playbill store for all
Wicked souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Video
Watch video of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and London shows as well as interviews, TV appearances, and special performances.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.