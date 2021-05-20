Kristin Chenoweth Joins Cast of Upcoming Sports Movie National Champions

J. K. Simmons and Stephen James also star in the film about labor and race in college sports, based on Adam Mervis' play.

Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth has joined the previously cast Oscar winner J. K. Simmons and Stephen James in the upcoming sports film National Champions, Deadline reports.

The movie, based on the Adam Mervis play, centers on a college football team whose star quarterback initiates a players' strike just before the championship game to fight for fair compensation, equality, and recognition for the amateur athletes bringing in the big bucks for their schools. Chenoweth will play Bailey Lazor, the wife of Simmons’ Coach Lazor.

The film also stars Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, Jeffrey Donovan, Alexander Ludwig, Andrew Bachelor, David Koechner, Tim Blake Nelson, and Timothy Olyphant.

Mervis will pen the screenplay based on his stage work. Ric Roman Waugh directs the picture for STXfilms. Production starts this month in New Orleans.