Kristin Chenoweth, K. Todd Freeman, More Join ACT of CT's Virtual Gala

Extended Intermission Edition! will stream June 26.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, ACT of CT's annual gala will be presented virtually June 26 at 7 PM ET.

Scheduled to be part of the event, titled Extended Intermission Edition!, are Kristin Chenoweth, K. Todd Freeman, Colin Donnell, Kate Baldwin, Carol Kane, Elizabeth Stanley, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Tom Kitt, and cast members from ACT's past productions.

ACT Founders Daniel C. Levine, Katie Diamond, and Bryan Perri will host the 70-minute virtual gala, which includes performances, dinner to-go by Gallo Ristorante, a silent auction, and more.

ACT will donate 10 percent of gala ticket sales to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. Tickets are available here.

