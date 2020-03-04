Kristin Chenoweth Named Artist-in-Residence at Oklahoma City University

The appointment will see the Tony and Emmy winner leading masterclasses and workshops at her alma mater.

Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth has been appointed artist-in-residence at her alma mater, Oklahoma City University's Wanda L. Bass School of Music. Chenoweth will visit the university to work with students at least once a semester—and more, schedule permiting.

"This is a continuing appointment and will be in place for the foreseeable future," says Bass School of Music Dean Mark Parker. "We are thrilled she will be working with students in masterclasses, lessons and workshops and leading ongoing conversations on the business of Broadway and Hollywood. Formalizing our long-standing relationship with Kristin is a major step for the music school and for all of the performing arts at Oklahoma City University.”

Chenoweth earned bachelor's and master's degrees in vocal performance at OCU before making her Broadway debut in Steel Pier in 1997. She won a Tony Award for playing Sally Brown in the 1999 revival of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and earned nominations for her performance as Glinda in Wicked and Lily Garland in On the Twentieth Century. She was most recently seen on Broadway in 2016 and 2019 holiday concert engagements.

She has also worked extensively in TV and film, winning an Emmy Award for her work on Pushing Daisies and earning an additional nomination for her work on Glee.

"The transition from school to professional career is made smoother when you know what to expect, what’s needed, and what is current in the business of arts and entertainment,” says Parker. “Kristin, like many of our successful alumni, has been so generous in returning to campus to share knowledge and insights. What makes this formal arrangement as artist in residence so exciting is her commitment to the school and our students in a regular, recurring teaching role. Her effect on our next generation of performers will resonate for years to come."

OCU's opera and musical theatre training programs have won nine National Opera Association Production Awards, and made Playbill's big 10 lists of the top schools represented with alumni on Broadway in 2018 and 2019. Along with Chenoweth, alumni of the school include Kelli O'Hara, Ron Raines, Stacey Logan, Leona Mitchell, Gerald Steichen, and Lara Teeter.

