Kristin Chenoweth Releases Holiday Album Happiness is…Christmas!

This Tony-winning soprano has declared the official start of holiday music season.

Today marks the release of Emmy and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth's new holiday album, Happiness is…Christmas! from Concord Records. The album is her first holiday offering since her 2008 record A Lovely Way to Spend Christmas. Check out the track list below:

1. Happiness (Is Christmas) / Christmas Time Is Here

2. Why Couldn't It Be Christmas Every Day?

3. Merry Christmas, Darling

4. (Everybody’s Waitin’ For) The Man With The Bag / Jingle Bell Rock

5. The Stories That You Told

6. The Little Road To Bethlehem

7. Merry Christmas Baby

8. Christmas Lullaby

9. We Are Lights

10. Santa, I've Got A Bone To Pick With You!

11. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

12. My Dear Acquaintance (A Happy New Year)

Chenoweth made her Broadway debut as Precious McGuire in the 1997 production of Steel Pier. Throughout the course of her stage career, she has starred in You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown as Sally (earning the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical), Wicked as Glinda, On The Twentieth Century as Mildred Plotka/Lily Garland, and more. In addition to her work in theater, Chenoweth is also an Emmy-winning TV actor who has starred in shows including The West Wing, Glee, Pushing Daisies, GCB, Trial & Error, and more.

Start your holiday season listening with a track from Chenoweth's album—"Happiness (Is Christmas) / Christmas Time Is Here," a mashup/remix of "Christmas Time Is Here" and "Happiness," the heartwarming final number from You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.

To purchase Happiness is…Christmas!, click here.

