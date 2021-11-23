Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in on Possible Wicked Movie Cameo

“Well, I haven’t thought about it...but here’s what I think should happen,” the star teased.

Could Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel make an appearance in the upcoming Wicked movie? If the former has anything to say about it, it’d be an Easter egg for the ages. The Tony and Emmy winner hinted that she wants to recreate a very famous pose from the show’s poster with her co-star. Check out Chenoweth’s recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon above.

“I just thought it’d be really cool if the camera panned by and Idina and I were just there and you just saw me [whisper into Idina’s ear],” the Tony winner told Fallon November 22. And while that’s already a perfect plan, Fallon said what we’re all thinking: “I’d want to see a little bit more of you.”

Chenoweth also chatted with the late night show host about her famous meeting with a very young Ariana Grande in a backstage meet-and-greet. The pop star will play Glinda in the film opposite Cynthia Erivo as Eplhaba.

In addition, the Broadway favorite spoke about the time she went out on a date with rock star Prince, which included a chance encounter with Elvis’ guitar and an emotional throwback to her performance in Candide.

