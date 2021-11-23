Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in on Possible Wicked Movie Cameo

By Dan Meyer
Nov 23, 2021
 
“Well, I haven’t thought about it...but here’s what I think should happen,” the star teased.

Could Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel make an appearance in the upcoming Wicked movie? If the former has anything to say about it, it’d be an Easter egg for the ages. The Tony and Emmy winner hinted that she wants to recreate a very famous pose from the show’s poster with her co-star. Check out Chenoweth’s recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon above.

“I just thought it’d be really cool if the camera panned by and Idina and I were just there and you just saw me [whisper into Idina’s ear],” the Tony winner told Fallon November 22. And while that’s already a perfect plan, Fallon said what we’re all thinking: “I’d want to see a little bit more of you.”

Wicked_KeyArt

Chenoweth also chatted with the late night show host about her famous meeting with a very young Ariana Grande in a backstage meet-and-greet. The pop star will play Glinda in the film opposite Cynthia Erivo as Eplhaba.

READ: Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth React to Wicked Movie Casting

In addition, the Broadway favorite spoke about the time she went out on a date with rock star Prince, which included a chance encounter with Elvis’ guitar and an emotional throwback to her performance in Candide.

From Sally to Glinda: Celebrating Tony Award Winner Kristin Chenoweth

From Sally to Glinda: Celebrating Tony Award Winner Kristin Chenoweth

61 PHOTOS
Kristin Chenoweth in <i>Steel Pier</i>
Kristin Chenoweth in Steel Pier
Liz Larsen, Kristin Chenoweth and Malcolm Gets in A New Brain.
Liz Larsen, Kristin Chenoweth and Malcolm Gets in A New Brain. Joan Marcus
You're a Good Man Charlie Brown_Broadway_Original Production Photos_HR
Roger Bart and Kristin Chenoweth in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Carol Rosegg
Kristin Chenoweth in <i>You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown</i>
Kristin Chenoweth in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Kristin Chenoweth and cast in the recording studio for <i> You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown</i>
Kristin Chenoweth and cast in the recording studio for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Nick Sangiamo
Alan Tudyk, Kristin Chenoweth and Jeremy Davidson in <i>Epic Proportions</i>
Alan Tudyk, Kristin Chenoweth, and Jeremy Davidson in Epic Proportions Carol Rosegg
Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Tudyk in <i>Epic Proportions</i>
Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Tudyk in Epic Proportions Carol Rosegg
Kristin Chenoweth in <i>Wicked</i>
Kristin Chenoweth in Wicked Joan Marcus
Carole Shelley and Kristin Chenoweth in <i>Wicked</i>
Carole Shelley and Kristin Chenoweth in Wicked Joan Marcus
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel in <i>Wicked</i>
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel in Wicked Joan Marcus
