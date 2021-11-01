Kristin Chenoweth Will Present a Holiday Concert at the Metropolitan Opera

Broadway favorite Kristin Chenoweth is heading to Lincoln Center. The Tony and Emmy Award winner will headline a one-night-only concert at the Metropolitan Opera December 13.
Kristin Chenoweth: Christmas at the Met will spotlight songs from her latest album, Happiness is…Christmas!, which was released via Concord Records last month. Longtime collaborator Mary-Mitchell Cambell will serve as musical director, with Richard Jay-Alexander directing.
Chenoweth, who previously offered a recital at the Met in 2007, earned a Tony Award for her performance as Sally in You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown and was subsequently nominated for Wicked and On the Twentieth Century. Her two most recent Broadway appearances featured her in limited concert engagements: For the Girls in 2019 and My Love Letter to Broadway in 2016.
Tickets will go on sale November 8 at noon ET.