Kristin Chenoweth Will Present a Holiday Concert at the Metropolitan Opera

The program will include songs from the Tony and Emmy winner’s recently released album Happiness is…Christmas!.

Broadway favorite Kristin Chenoweth is heading to Lincoln Center. The Tony and Emmy Award winner will headline a one-night-only concert at the Metropolitan Opera December 13.

Kristin Chenoweth: Christmas at the Met will spotlight songs from her latest album, Happiness is…Christmas!, which was released via Concord Records last month. Longtime collaborator Mary-Mitchell Cambell will serve as musical director, with Richard Jay-Alexander directing.

Chenoweth, who previously offered a recital at the Met in 2007, earned a Tony Award for her performance as Sally in You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown and was subsequently nominated for Wicked and On the Twentieth Century. Her two most recent Broadway appearances featured her in limited concert engagements: For the Girls in 2019 and My Love Letter to Broadway in 2016.

Tickets will go on sale November 8 at noon ET.

