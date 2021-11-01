Kristin Chenoweth Will Present a Holiday Concert at the Metropolitan Opera

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Kristin Chenoweth Will Present a Holiday Concert at the Metropolitan Opera
By Ryan McPhee
Nov 01, 2021
 
The program will include songs from the Tony and Emmy winner’s recently released album Happiness is…Christmas!.
Tony Awards_Red Carpet_2021_HR
Kristin Chenoweth Marc J. Franklin

Broadway favorite Kristin Chenoweth is heading to Lincoln Center. The Tony and Emmy Award winner will headline a one-night-only concert at the Metropolitan Opera December 13.

Kristin Chenoweth: Christmas at the Met will spotlight songs from her latest album, Happiness is…Christmas!, which was released via Concord Records last month. Longtime collaborator Mary-Mitchell Cambell will serve as musical director, with Richard Jay-Alexander directing.

Chenoweth, who previously offered a recital at the Met in 2007, earned a Tony Award for her performance as Sally in You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown and was subsequently nominated for Wicked and On the Twentieth Century. Her two most recent Broadway appearances featured her in limited concert engagements: For the Girls in 2019 and My Love Letter to Broadway in 2016.

Tickets will go on sale November 8 at noon ET.

From Sally to Glinda: Celebrating Tony Award Winner Kristin Chenoweth

From Sally to Glinda: Celebrating Tony Award Winner Kristin Chenoweth

61 PHOTOS
Kristin Chenoweth in <i>Steel Pier</i>
Kristin Chenoweth in Steel Pier
Liz Larsen, Kristin Chenoweth and Malcolm Gets in A New Brain.
Liz Larsen, Kristin Chenoweth and Malcolm Gets in A New Brain. Joan Marcus
You're a Good Man Charlie Brown_Broadway_Original Production Photos_HR
Roger Bart and Kristin Chenoweth in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Carol Rosegg
Kristin Chenoweth in <i>You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown</i>
Kristin Chenoweth in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Kristin Chenoweth and cast in the recording studio for <i> You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown</i>
Kristin Chenoweth and cast in the recording studio for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Nick Sangiamo
Alan Tudyk, Kristin Chenoweth and Jeremy Davidson in <i>Epic Proportions</i>
Alan Tudyk, Kristin Chenoweth, and Jeremy Davidson in Epic Proportions Carol Rosegg
Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Tudyk in <i>Epic Proportions</i>
Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Tudyk in Epic Proportions Carol Rosegg
Kristin Chenoweth in <i>Wicked</i>
Kristin Chenoweth in Wicked Joan Marcus
Carole Shelley and Kristin Chenoweth in <i>Wicked</i>
Carole Shelley and Kristin Chenoweth in Wicked Joan Marcus
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel in <i>Wicked</i>
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel in Wicked Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.