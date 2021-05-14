Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord Explores Pandemic-Inspired Mask-Making Empire May 14

The virtual performance art piece is presented by New York Theatre Workshop.

Born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new virtual performance art piece arrives at New York Theatre Workshop May 14 at 7 PM ET. Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord explores the details of how Wong went from an out-of-work artist to overlord of a homemade face mask empire in just ten days.

In Sweatshop, Wong charts the process of building a sweatshop of hundreds of volunteers, or “Aunties” (including children and her own mother), to fix the U.S. public health care system while in quarantine.

The piece also uses humor and wit to unpack the American Dream, America's pursuit of global empire at the cost of its citizens, and the significance of women of color performing a historically gendered and racialized invisible labor at a time of heightened anti-Asian racism in the U.S.

Maximilian Urruzmendi serves as technical advisor.