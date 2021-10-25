Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, Inspired by Early Days of Coronavirus Pandemic, Begins Off-Broadway

Chay Yew directs the New York Theatre Workshop production.

Kristina Wong writes and stars in Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, beginning October 25 at New York Theatre Workshop. The Off-Broadway production will officially open November 4.

Wong navigates through thoughts on the coronavirus crisis—including finding community amid isolation—in the piece. Early in the pandemic, Wong sewed masks out of old clothes and household materials, eventually leading a virtual cohort of volunteers that blurred the lines between “feminist care utopia” and “mutual aid doomsday cult.”

Chay Yew directs; he and Wong are both part of NYTW’s Usual Suspects development program for theatre artists. The production features a set by Junghyun Georgia Lee, costumes by Linda Cho, lighting by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel, and projection design by Caite Hevner. Katie Ailinger serves as stage manager.

Performances are currently scheduled through November 21. Attendees are required to show proof of full vaccination and wear masks while in the theatre.